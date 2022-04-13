$148.40 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.83 million to $151.97 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $72.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $596.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE:GSL traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.67. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

