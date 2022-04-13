Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $501.97 million and $30.59 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00104721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 242,706,716 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

