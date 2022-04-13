eBoost (EBST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00

eBoost (EBST) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $658,484.83 and $17.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00261886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001244 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

