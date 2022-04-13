OpenOcean Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.78 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.40 or 0.07581792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.31 or 0.99940855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041799 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

