Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $713,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $615,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $2,756,000.

PDEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

