Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,028,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,349. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

