BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $59.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,591. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a P/E ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,079 shares of company stock worth $2,714,707. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.