Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $123.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
