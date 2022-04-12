Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 595 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.96. 875,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

