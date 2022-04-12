iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$87.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

IAG traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.89. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$63.97 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

About iA Financial (Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.