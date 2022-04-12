Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 451,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

