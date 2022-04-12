Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 451,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.01.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Codexis (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.