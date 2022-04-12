-$0.13 EPS Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

RBOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,347 shares of company stock worth $183,608 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 375,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,829. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

