UMA (UMA) Price Down 15.3% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00016157 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $426.15 million and approximately $36.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,687,056 coins and its circulating supply is 65,804,404 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

