Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

FHLC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. 190,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

