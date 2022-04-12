Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February makes up about 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. 32,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

