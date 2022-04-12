BitTube Price Tops $0.0005 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. BitTube has a market cap of $162,209.97 and approximately $1,846.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.84 or 0.00570928 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,640,907 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

