Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,840. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.82.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5119924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.