Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:DUOL traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 137,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 867,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,881,133 and have sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

