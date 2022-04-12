Terracoin (TRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $152.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Terracoin has a market cap of $460,942.78 and approximately $152.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.04 or 0.00759433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00207225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00025305 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.