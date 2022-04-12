Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $58.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. 761,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

