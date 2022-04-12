SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,261,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,117. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

