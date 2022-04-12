Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) PT at $43.00

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 715,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,179. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 314,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

