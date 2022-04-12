Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several analysts have commented on ALGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 256,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,439. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.