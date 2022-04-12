Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $1,689.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,689.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.48) to GBX 3,130 ($40.79) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

