Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. 771,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,361. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

