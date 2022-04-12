SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Steelcase worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 432,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

