BitcoinZ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57,524.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $57,524.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.27 or 0.00366595 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00085159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,052,064,828 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.