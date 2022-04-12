RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.78 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $39,857.87 or 0.99892959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $93.78 million and $200,792.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001593 BTC.
About RSK Smart Bitcoin
According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “
RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.