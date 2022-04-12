suterusu Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $223,322.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

