WABnetwork Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (WAB) traded down 97.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $67,809.21 and approximately $45.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WABUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.