Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

ATUSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ATUSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,511. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

