GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.00.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.32. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.56. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $286.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.35 and a 200 day moving average of $172.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.