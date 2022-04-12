Brokerages Set TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

TACT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TACT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,333. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.93.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

