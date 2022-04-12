SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 1,815,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

