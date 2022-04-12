National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 218,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

