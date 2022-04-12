SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 72,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 243,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

