Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Ames National stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. 18,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ames National has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 124.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ames National in the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ames National in the third quarter worth $371,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

