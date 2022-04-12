ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ECOM. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 340,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,380. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

