IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,963. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

