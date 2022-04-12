Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.16) to GBX 740 ($9.64) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.50.

Pearson stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 332,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

