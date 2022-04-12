Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00192374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00392785 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.