Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$145.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TSE:PBH traded down C$2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$102.61. 39,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$100.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

