Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $82.13 or 0.00206050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $25,046.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.09 or 0.07577306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,820.56 or 0.99908463 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 88,204 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

