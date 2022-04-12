SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,233 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 3,313,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,389. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.24 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

