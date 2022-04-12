SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,071,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.88. 432,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

