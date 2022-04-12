KWB Wealth Purchases 2,021 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KWB Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.30. 3,923,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,771. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.