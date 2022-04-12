Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.73 million to $35.97 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $176.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $177.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $250.06 million, with estimates ranging from $243.82 million to $259.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 457,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,992. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.75.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

