Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Limoneira posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,040. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $238.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 104.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

