Vidya (VIDYA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,981,888 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

