SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.55. 262,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.